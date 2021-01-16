Local fans join to support Packers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- While its not the nearly-frozen tundra, Packers fans in Central Wisconsin made due, right here at home.

"Its a touchdown, Aaron Rodgers. It's nothing but good vibes all around the bar. People taking shots, drinking beers, its great," said Patrick Morgan, a lifelong Packers fan and Wausau native.

Fans were just as locked in on the jumbo screen's as the players were on the game.

"They've had two quarterback since I was born. Brett Farve. Aaron Rodgers. Both the greatest of all time," continued Morgan.

Most in attendance spoke on the appreciation they had for being able to go to a restaurant, enjoy the game around fellow fans, and feel that they did it safely.

Some faces inside Milwaukee burger Company would typically be in the frozen tundra on a day like today...

Dale Durkee is one of them. "Theres absolutely nothing like being at Lambeau.. its just great," said Durkee.

Others say they prefer bar over stadium. "We get to eat food, its not cold, its a little bit more, a little bit more of an atmosphere you get to sit around with your friends and and not in a line in the stands instead of everyone trying to sit in a row and do that," said Morgan.

With the large sized projector screen and surrounding televisions, one felt like they still saw the game up close, without having the fear of frostbite.

Those in the food business expressed their gratefulness to provide a place for fans to root on their team.

"Weve taken alot of necessary precautions. Social ditancing and masks all that fun stuff, but were stil lable to have a really good time with our customers, weve developed a true following which has been pretty awesome," said Ashley the manager of Wausau's Milwaukee Burger Company.

As the beverages and cheese curds get flowing, the expectations have no limits

"Superbowl or nothing," said Durkee.



