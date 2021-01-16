Iranian Guard holds anti-warship ballistic missile drill

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State media says Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has conducted a drill using anti-warship ballistic missiles in the Indian Ocean. Saturday’s exercise took place amid heightened tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic. In the drill’s first phase Friday, Iran launched surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and drones against “hypothetical enemy bases.” In recent weeks, Iran has increased its military drills and begun enriching uranium closer to weapons-grade levels. The U.S. has sent bombers, an aircraft carrier and a nuclear submarine into the region. Iran is looking to pressure President-elect Joe Biden over its nuclear accord, which Biden has said America could reenter.