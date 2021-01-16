Health fraud case: Mississippi pharmacy owner gets 18 years

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi owner of pharmacies and pharmacy distributors has been sentenced to 18 years in prison and ordered to repay more than $287 million for his part in what prosecutors described as a $510 million health care fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for southern Mississippi says 54-year-old Wade Ashley Walters of Hattiesburg also was ordered to forfeit more than $56 million that he personally gained from the scheme involving high-priced pain cream. Walters had pleaded guilty in July to one count each of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. His sentencing was held Friday.