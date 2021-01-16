Green Bay (3-10, 3-6) vs. Detroit (2-7, 1-4)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay seeks revenge on Detroit after dropping the first matchup in Detroit. The teams last met on Jan. 15, when the Titans shot 66 percent from the field while holding Green Bay to just 41.1 percent on their way to the 86-61 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Detroit has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Antoine Davis, Bul Kuol, Matt Johnson and Marquell Fraser have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Titans points over the last five games.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Titans have scored 76.6 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 69.8 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Antoine Davis has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. Antoine Davis has 23 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 77 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 77.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Phoenix have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Titans. Detroit has an assist on 47 of 88 field goals (53.4 percent) over its past three outings while Green Bay has assists on 56 of 86 field goals (65.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Horizon teams. The Titans have averaged 10.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

