Far-right personality ‘Baked Alaska’ arrested in riot probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska,” has been arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol. That’s according to a law enforcement official who wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly before the release of a criminal complaint and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official says Gionet was arrested by federal agents in Houston on Saturday. Gionet had posted video that showed Trump supporters on Jan. 6 milling around and taking selfies with officers in the Capitol who asked them to leave the premises. The Trump supporters talked among themselves, laughed, and told the officers and each other: “This is only the beginning.”