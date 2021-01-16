European powers press Iran to back off latest nuclear move

BERLIN (AP) — Germany, France and Britain are pressing Iran to back off the latest planned violation of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The three countries said Saturday that Tehran has “no credible civilian use” for uranium metal. The International Atomic Energy Agency said Thursday Iran had informed it that it had begun installing equipment for the production of uranium metal. It said Tehran maintains its plans to conduct research and development on uranium metal production are part of its “declared aim to design an improved type of fuel.” Uranium metal can also be used for a nuclear bomb, however, and research on its production is specifically prohibited under the nuclear deal.