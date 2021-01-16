Egg Farm Building Partially Collapses in Palmyra

PALMYRA (WKOW) -- A 60,000 square foot building partially collapsed early this morning at Cold Spring Egg Farm on State Highway 59 in Palmyra.

Palmyra Public Safety and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the scene at 6:45 a.m..

All employees were accounted for and left the facility. Those who were injured were treated and released immediately.

The collapse caused a natural gas leak that emergency responders treated and was later secured by electric services company, WeEnergies.

The same egg farm lost multiple buildings to a five-alarm fire in early October.

The incident is under investigation.