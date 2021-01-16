AT THE HALF: Packers lead the Rams 19-10

At halftime, the Green Bay Packers lead the Los Angeles Rams 19-10.

The Packers defense forced a quick three-and-out of the Rams, and drove down the field quickly.

But then a rare sight: the Packers were unable to get into the end zone, and instead had to settle for a 24-yard Mason Crosby field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Jared Goff had completions of 28 yards and 19 yards on the ensuing Rams drive to get them into field goal range. Matt Gay hit his 13th straight field goal, this one from 37-yards, to tie the game at three.

That would be the score at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Packers put together yet another long drive--this one 14 plays--and capped it off with a one-yard touchdown pitch and catch from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams. That score put the Packers up 10-3.

It's the 19th time the two have connected this season.

Za'Darius Smith sacked Goff on the Rams next possession, forcing a three and out, and giving the Packers offense the ball right back.

They methodically drove down the field once again, and Aaron Rodgers scrambled in for a one-yard touchdown. A bad snap forced a botched extra point attempt, but the Packers still pushed their lead to 16-3.

The Rams moved quickly down the field on their next drive, going 75 yards in just three minutes. Goff hit Van Jefferson for a four-yard touchdown to pull the Rams to within six just before halftime.

Green Bay was able to drive into field goal range with just 29 seconds left in the half, and Crosby hit a 39 yard field goal to make the score 19-10 at halftime.