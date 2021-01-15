Wisconsin Pond Hockey Classic canceled for 2021

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wisconsin Classic Pond Hockey, formerly known as the Leinenkugel’s Pond Hockey Classic, has been canceled for 2021.

Organizers say the decision to cancel was made after talking with the Marathon County Health Department, the Central Wisconsin Sports Authority as well as tournament sponsors and commissioners.

They add that the health and safety of everyone involved in the tournament is a top priority and that the decision to cancel this year's tournament was a hard one.

Teams that already registered for the 2021 tournament will receive a refund.

Organizers say they plan to hold the tournament in 2022.