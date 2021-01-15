Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 4:08AM CST until January 15 at 6:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 4:08AM CST until January 15 at 6:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Areas Of Snow…Slippery To Hazardous Travel For Commute…
.The main snow bands continue to shift north and west early this
morning, mostly impacting northern Wisconsin into south central
Minnesota. Locally, much of the snow has ended for central and
southwest Wisconsin, into parts of northeast Iowa.
As we move through daybreak, the snow bands will stay fairly
stationary to where they are now, bringing additional
accumulations to those locations. Meanwhile, scattered snow
showers are expected to develop over southeast Wisconsin, moving
westward into southwest parts of Wisconsin along with northeast
Iowa. These snow showers would have the potential for rapid
reductions in visibility and a quick 1/2 inch of snow.
Morning travelers…exercise caution and take it slow. Check on
road conditions before heading out.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations of up to 1 inch.
* WHERE…Taylor and Clark Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.