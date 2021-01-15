Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 4:08AM CST until January 15 at 6:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Areas Of Snow…Slippery To Hazardous Travel For Commute…

.The main snow bands continue to shift north and west early this

morning, mostly impacting northern Wisconsin into south central

Minnesota. Locally, much of the snow has ended for central and

southwest Wisconsin, into parts of northeast Iowa.

As we move through daybreak, the snow bands will stay fairly

stationary to where they are now, bringing additional

accumulations to those locations. Meanwhile, scattered snow

showers are expected to develop over southeast Wisconsin, moving

westward into southwest parts of Wisconsin along with northeast

Iowa. These snow showers would have the potential for rapid

reductions in visibility and a quick 1/2 inch of snow.

Morning travelers…exercise caution and take it slow. Check on

road conditions before heading out.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations of up to 1 inch.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.