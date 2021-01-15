Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Last updated today at 3:04 am
2:48 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Adams

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow showers. Additional accumulations of up to 1 inch.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

