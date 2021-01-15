West barely wins the rivalry, beats East by a point, along with other local sports scores

West barely wins the rivalry, beats East by a point, along with other local sports scoresNew
Here are the prep scores from across our area for Friday Jan. 15.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Wausau West 52 Wausau East 51
- D.C. Everest 57 Marshfield 37
- Medford 92 Lakeland 69
- Mosinee 79 Antigo 42
- Neillsville 63 Columbus Catholic 62
- Pacelli 68 Wild Rose 46
- Port Edwards 80 Pittsville 43
- Rosholt 90 Tri-County 10
- Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47 Weyauwega-Fremont 46
- Newman 71 Marathon 69
- Edgar 61 Stratford 34
- Athens 80 Abbotsford 55
- Colby 71 Stanley-Boyd 63
- Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 52 Bowler 48
- Auburndale 75 Assumption 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Rib Lake 42 Chequamegon 6
- Almond-Bancroft 38 Stockbridge 27
- Wabeno/Laona 74 Athens 51
- Mosinee 44 Antigo 31
- D.C. Everest 51 Marshfield 47
- Lakeland 61 Medford 50
- Northland Pines 52 Tomahawk 23
BOYS HOCKEY
- SPASH 2 Eau Claire North 0
- Mora/Milaca 9 Ashland 2
- Mosinee 3 Marshfield 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
- Central Wisconsin 4 Eau Claire Area 1
- Wis Valley Union 6 Northern Edge 0