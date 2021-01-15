Skip to Content

West barely wins the rivalry, beats East by a point, along with other local sports scores

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:54 pm SportTop Sports StoriesHigh School SportsWIAA

Here are the prep scores from across our area for Friday Jan. 15.

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Wausau West 52 Wausau East 51
  • D.C. Everest 57 Marshfield 37
  • Medford 92 Lakeland 69
  • Mosinee 79 Antigo 42
  • Neillsville 63 Columbus Catholic 62
  • Pacelli 68 Wild Rose 46
  • Port Edwards 80 Pittsville 43
  • Rosholt 90 Tri-County 10
  • Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47 Weyauwega-Fremont 46
  • Newman 71 Marathon 69
  • Edgar 61 Stratford 34
  • Athens 80 Abbotsford 55
  • Colby 71 Stanley-Boyd 63
  • Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 52 Bowler 48
  • Auburndale 75 Assumption 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Rib Lake 42 Chequamegon 6
  • Almond-Bancroft 38 Stockbridge 27
  • Wabeno/Laona 74 Athens 51
  • Mosinee 44 Antigo 31
  • D.C. Everest 51 Marshfield 47
  • Lakeland 61 Medford 50
  • Northland Pines 52 Tomahawk 23

BOYS HOCKEY

  • SPASH 2 Eau Claire North 0
  • Mora/Milaca 9 Ashland 2
  • Mosinee 3 Marshfield 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

  • Central Wisconsin 4 Eau Claire Area 1
  • Wis Valley Union 6 Northern Edge 0

Alex Stewart

More Stories

Skip to content