VIRUS DIARY: Unpacking one vaccination day, step by step

WASHINGTON (AP) — The line stretched nearly a block long, but nobody was grumbling about the wait. The nation’s capital had just opened up coronavirus vaccines to people 65 and older, and an AP journalist was among those who had a shot within reach. But despite the prospect of finally getting to see her grandson in California after more than a year —half his life — she had questions about whether others should be ahead of her to get vaccinated. Still, she fit the criteria set by city officials. So when the sign-up time came, she was all in.