Vaccines to stimulus checks: Here’s what’s in Biden plan

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is proposing a $1.9 trillion plan to expand coronavirus vaccinations, help individuals and jump-start the economy. The plan, which would require congressional approval, is packed with proposals on health care, education, labor and cybersecurity. It calls for a $20 billion national vaccination program that would set up community vaccination centers and send mobile units to remote communities. For families, it would provide direct stimulus checks of $1,400 per person. It would also raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.