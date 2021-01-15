US imposes sanctions on Cuba citing human rights violations

HAVANA (AP) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on Cuba’s Interior Ministry and its leader, accusing them of serious human rights violations. The measures against the ministry and Brigadier General Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas were announced Friday. They include freezing any bank accounts they may have in the United States and blocking any business operations with U.S. entities. The sanctions come less than a week before the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, which has been characterized by strong hostility toward the Cuban government. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the U.S. will use all available tools “to address the dire human rights situation in Cuba.”