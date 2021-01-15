Trump supporters among those seeking Jan. 20 protest permits

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of President Donald Trump are among a handful of groups that have applied for permits to hold protests during Joe Biden’s inauguration. But it appears unlikely their application will be approved as the National Park Service greatly curtails freedom of expression during a major pre-inauguration security lockdown. The Department of Interior had fended off calls from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and others to simply cancel all demonstration permits. But the park service says two groups had been approved to hold small limited demonstrations in specific locations, a pair of leftist organizations.