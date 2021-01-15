Teen charged with killing newborn daughter in Green County

MONROE, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in Green County say a 16-year-old boy has admitted killing his newborn daughter and leaving her body in some woods. Logan Kruckenburg-Anderson is charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. He’s being held on $1 million bail. A criminal complaint says the teen took the infant shortly after she was born Jan. 5 to some woods in Albany, placed her inside a fallen tree and shot her twice in the head. The complaint says Kruckenburg-Anderson’s girlfriend had given birth to the child, whom she named Harper, in a bathtub at her home in Albany.