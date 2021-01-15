Talks remain deadlocked between Indian farmers, government

NEW DELHI (AP) — Talks between the Indian government and representatives of tens of thousands of protesting farmers remain deadlocked, with the government refusing to scrap new agricultural reform laws which the farmers say will benefit large corporations. The farmers said they will continue their nearly 2-month blockade of highways linking the capital with the country’s north and threatened to intensify the protest by organizing a massive rally in New Delhi during Republic Day celebrations on Jan. 26. Farmers say they can’t accept anything other than the repeal of the three new laws.