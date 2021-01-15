Syrian Air makes 1st Aleppo to Beirut flight since 2011

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian Air has conducted its first flight in a decade between the northern city of Aleppo and Lebanon’s capital Beirut. Friday’s round-trip flight marked the resumption of a route that’s been halted since Syria’s conflict began in 2011. Syria’s state news agency SANA reports that precautionary measures against the coronavirus were in place. Passengers had to show PCR tests taken less than three days before the flight. Aleppo is Syria’s largest city and was once the country’s commercial center. Its airport has been closed for years because of the conflict. The city was divided until late 2016, when government forces captured the rebel-held eastern parts.