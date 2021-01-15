Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, will read at Biden inaugural

NEW YORK (AP) — The country’s next inaugural poet is an old pro at ceremonial occasions — and she’s only 22. Amanda Gorman has written for everything from a July 4 celebration featuring the Boston Pops Orchestra to the inauguration at Harvard University for school president Larry Bacon. When she reads next Wednesday at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, she will be continuing a tradition that has featured such celebrated poets as Robert Frost and Maya Angelou,