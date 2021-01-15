Pence speaks at memorial service for Yeager in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager was remembered at a West Virginia memorial service as a hero, legend and friend who would go out of his way to help others. Vice President Mike Pence started the service in Yeager’s home state Friday by calling him “America’s greatest aviator” during a 15-minute address that detailed Yeager’s military career. During numerous video tributes, others spoke of the human side of Yeager. Yeager died Dec. 7 at the age of 97. The World War II fighter pilot ace became the first person to fly faster than sound in 1947. He flew for more than 60 years.