Pelosi’s nine impeachment managers hope to ‘finish the job’

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tapped nine of her most trusted allies in the House to argue the case for President Donald Trump’s impeachment. All of the Democrats are lawyers and many of them have deep experience investigating the president. They face the arduous task of convincing skeptical Senate Republicans to convict Trump. A single article of impeachment for “incitement of insurrection” was approved by the House on Wednesday, one week after a violent mob of Trump supporters invaded the Capitol. Lawmakers were counting the votes that cemented Trump’s election defeat at the time.