Packers to host virtual pep rally at 6 p.m.

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers are inviting fans to a virtual pep rally ahead of Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game at Lambeau Field.

The Packers Everywhere Pep Rally is Friday at 6 p.m. You can access the link on the Packers website, Facebook or Twitter.

Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy will host a question and answer session. Packers alumni will share thoughts on the game, and fans will be able to win prizes.

The NFC Divisional Round game kicks off at 3:35 p.m. Saturday. The Packers host the Los Angeles Rams.