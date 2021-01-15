Milan opens 1st fashion week with no VIP guests due to virus

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s fashion chamber is opening the first Milan Fashion Week that won’t have VIPS populating runway front rows. The reality of Italy’s persistent resurgence of the coronavirus has forced an all-virtual format for presenting menswear previews. The National Fashion Chamber maintained a live element during the July and September fashion weeks in Milan. But after planning to stage live shows with guests during the round opening Friday, Fendi, Etro and outdoor brand Kway announced their events would be livestreamed from behind closed doors. Dolce & Gabbana canceled its runway show entirely, citing restrictions in place due to COVID-19. The other 36 participating fashion houses on the pared-down calendar will all have digital-only presentations.