Merkel’s party opens convention to choose new leader

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party is choosing a new leader this weekend. Merkel opened the weekend convention Friday night, noting that since she was first elected chancellor the world had “changed dramatically.” She rattled off a laundry-list of accomplishments including the reduction of unemployment to historic lows, the implementation of a minimum wage, a regularly balanced budget and a dramatic increase in the use of renewable energy. She says “we can all be proud.” Party members will choose Saturday between three main candidates: conservative-leaning Friedrich Merz, more liberal state governor Armin Laschet and prominent lawmaker Norbert Roettgen.