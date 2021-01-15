Lockerbie bomber family loses appeal to overturn conviction

LONDON (AP) — The family of a Libyan convicted in the Lockerbie bombing has lost an appeal in a court in Scotland to have his conviction overturned posthumously. Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was found guilty in 2001 of mass murder for the attack on Pan Am flight 103, which was traveling from London to New York on Dec. 21, 1988. The bombing killed all 259 people aboard the plane and another 11 on the ground. Al-Megrahi was jailed for life, but the family of the former intelligence officer has long claimed his innocence. They plan to appeal to the U.K. Supreme Court.