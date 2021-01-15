Lebanon OKs law to import vaccines as virus hits new record

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s parliament has approved a draft law allowing imports of coronavirus vaccines as the tiny nation hit a new record in case numbers and more hospitals reported they were at full capacity. Friday’s new record of 6,154 cases and 44 deaths came on the second day of a nationwide 11-day curfew that the government hopes will reduce the spread of the virus. Lebanon is tiny country of about 6 million people; it has witnessed a sharp increase of cases in recent weeks, after some 80,000 expatriates flew in to celebrate Christmas and New Year.