KFF Poll: Rural residents are among most hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccine

(WAOW) -- A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 20% of rural residents across the country say they will "definitely not" get the COVID-19 vaccine. That's compared to 15% in urban and suburban areas.

The report lists several reasons for that including: age, level of education and political party identification.

Further, the report says about 38% of people in rural areas are waiting to see how the vaccine works for other people before getting it.

In Wisconsin, DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said she's heard stories of people in the 1A group turning down vaccines.

"There's a big group in the middle... that are just playing a little bit of wait and see," Van Dijk said. "They want to see what happens when millions of people get the vaccine, if side affects or adverse events rise."

But she said she hopes as more data becomes available, more people will feel comfortable getting the vaccine.

"We will continue to be there. I want to be really clear if you're in phase 1A and you weren't quite ready to say yes to vaccine now, you haven't lost your opportunity when we move to phase 1B," Van Dijk said.

Ultimately, DHS hopes to get the state to 75-80% immunity.

"That will really create a wall against the virus. It's not just my protection as an individual, it's our collective protect as a community that protects us against the virus," Van Dijk said.

If you have questions or concerns about getting the vaccine, you should reach out to your primary care provider.