Janesville teachers to receive vaccine ahead of schedule

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services says it’s investigating plans by the Janesville school district to vaccinate its teachers and staff next week, even though the state hasn’t yet moved to the next phase of coronavirus vaccinations. The school district has canceled classes for next Friday, Jan. 22 so that staff can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is still in what is referred to as ‘phase 1a’ of the vaccine rollout, which includes inoculating frontline health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and first responders. That means teachers are not currently eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. But Gov. Tony Evers says it’s too late to stop the district since officials have announced the vaccination date publicly.