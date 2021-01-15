Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:23 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 47, Greenwood 40

Altoona 96, Osseo-Fairchild 55

Appleton East 77, Appleton West 51

Arrowhead 60, Oconomowoc 41

Arrowhead 65, Mukwonago 59

Ashwaubenon 70, De Pere 53

Athens 80, Abbotsford 55

Bangor 62, Necedah 51

Bangor 72, New Lisbon 42

Bay Port 70, Pulaski 33

Brookfield East 71, Wauwatosa West 51

Brown Deer 64, Greenfield 61

Bruce 57, Flambeau 45

Catholic Memorial 77, Waukesha West 76

Clintonville 76, Oconto Falls 55

D.C. Everest 57, Marshfield 37

D.C. Everest 69, Wausau West 66

Durand 73, Boyceville 27

Edgar 61, Stratford 34

Elcho 71, Crandon 56

Elkhorn Area 66, Badger 56

Fall Creek 67, Thorp 37

Florence 79, Niagara 39

Fox Valley Lutheran 58, Marinette 40

Freedom 71, Denmark 34

Gibraltar 96, Sevastopol 69

Grafton 68, West Bend West 57

Grantsburg 90, Frederic 39

Homestead 64, Nicolet 58

Hortonville 69, Oshkosh North 55

Hudson 74, Menomonie 52

Hurley 70, South Shore 56

Iowa-Grant 65, Highland 46

Ithaca 73, Weston 43

Kaukauna 57, Oshkosh West 52

Kettle Moraine 71, Muskego 57

La Crosse Central 59, Tomah 44

La Farge 60, Weston 52

Little Chute 51, Waupaca 26

Little Chute 70, Marinette 51

Luther 57, Arcadia 47

Manitowoc Lincoln 56, Sheboygan North 44

Marquette University 68, Germantown 67

Mauston 68, Westby 53

McDonell Central 71, Cadott 55

Medford Area 92, Lakeland 69

Menomonee Falls 89, Hamilton 67

Mosinee 79, Antigo 42

Mukwonago 71, Waukesha North 55

Neenah 49, Appleton North 37

Neenah 56, Appleton East 34

Neillsville 63, Columbus Catholic 62

New Auburn 53, Cornell 40

New Berlin West 74, Greendale 59

New London 65, West De Pere 64

Newman Catholic 71, Marathon 69

Northland Pines 79, Antigo 55

Northwood 62, Prairie Farm 29

Oak Creek 61, Kenosha Bradford 56

Oconto 59, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52

Pacelli 68, Wild Rose 46

Pewaukee 72, Wisconsin Lutheran 55

Platteville 55, River Valley 52, OT

Port Edwards 80, Pittsville 43

Racine Lutheran 69, Catholic Central 45

River Falls 75, Chippewa Falls 59

Rosholt 90, Tri-County 10

Royall 50, Hillsboro 40

Sheboygan North 73, Green Bay Southwest 64

Sheboygan South 66, Green Bay Preble 59

South Milwaukee 60, Shorewood 44

Southern Door 67, Algoma 48

Spring Valley 68, Ellsworth 60

St. Croix Falls 55, Bloomer 35

St. Marys Springs 74, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70

Waunakee 67, DeForest 65

Waupun 48, Berlin 47

Wauzeka-Steuben 34, Seneca 31

West Salem 63, Westby 42

Westfield Area 70, Wautoma 63

Whitefish Bay 46, West Bend East 34

Whitefish Bay 57, Slinger 23

Wilmot Union 55, Burlington 52

Wilmot Union 80, Union Grove 48

Wisconsin Dells 49, Sauk Prairie 46

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 46

Wrightstown 63, Luxemburg-Casco 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 56, Shiocton 33

Antigo 47, Northland Pines 35

Appleton East 81, Appleton West 68

Barneveld 60, Juda 34

Barron 54, Rice Lake 42

Brillion 59, Two Rivers 55

De Pere 80, Ashwaubenon 29

Drummond 48, Mercer 18

Edgerton 51, Brodhead 30

Elk Mound 56, Boyceville 31

Gillett 63, Saint Thomas Aquinas 22

Gilman 44, Greenwood 31

Grafton 56, Port Washington 27

Grantsburg 47, Frederic 37

Green Bay Preble 47, Sheboygan South 41, OT

Howards Grove 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 25

Hurley 61, Solon Springs 35

Janesville Craig 76, Stoughton 42

Kaukauna 72, Oshkosh West 31

Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Tremper 46

Kettle Moraine 79, Muskego 34

Luther 43, Black River Falls 24

Martin Luther 73, The Prairie School 19

McFarland 53, Jefferson 38

Menasha 77, Green Bay East 24

Mukwonago 52, Waukesha North 44

Nekoosa 65, Mauston 42

New Berlin Eisenhower 73, Cudahy 17

New Berlin West 66, Greendale 54

Oak Creek 76, Kenosha Bradford 32

Pewaukee 63, Wisconsin Lutheran 39

Pius XI Catholic 78, West Allis Central 13

Prairie du Chien 62, Shullsburg 32

Royall 75, Wonewoc-Center 37

Shoreland Lutheran 64, Racine St. Catherine’s 44

Siren 52, Luck 34

South Shore 51, Ashland 43

Suring 52, Gresham Community 46

Turner 63, Evansville 32

Union Grove 67, Waterford 40

Union Grove 69, Wilmot Union 28

Valders 66, Chilton 51

Waterford 62, East Troy 52

West De Pere 61, New London 48

Wilmot Union 48, Burlington 35

Winneconne 61, Ripon 46

Winter 59, Birchwood 37

Wisconsin Dells 46, Adams-Friendship 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

