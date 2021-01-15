Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 47, Greenwood 40
Altoona 96, Osseo-Fairchild 55
Appleton East 77, Appleton West 51
Arrowhead 60, Oconomowoc 41
Arrowhead 65, Mukwonago 59
Ashwaubenon 70, De Pere 53
Athens 80, Abbotsford 55
Bangor 62, Necedah 51
Bangor 72, New Lisbon 42
Bay Port 70, Pulaski 33
Brookfield East 71, Wauwatosa West 51
Brown Deer 64, Greenfield 61
Bruce 57, Flambeau 45
Catholic Memorial 77, Waukesha West 76
Clintonville 76, Oconto Falls 55
D.C. Everest 57, Marshfield 37
D.C. Everest 69, Wausau West 66
Durand 73, Boyceville 27
Edgar 61, Stratford 34
Elcho 71, Crandon 56
Elkhorn Area 66, Badger 56
Fall Creek 67, Thorp 37
Florence 79, Niagara 39
Fox Valley Lutheran 58, Marinette 40
Freedom 71, Denmark 34
Gibraltar 96, Sevastopol 69
Grafton 68, West Bend West 57
Grantsburg 90, Frederic 39
Homestead 64, Nicolet 58
Hortonville 69, Oshkosh North 55
Hudson 74, Menomonie 52
Hurley 70, South Shore 56
Iowa-Grant 65, Highland 46
Ithaca 73, Weston 43
Kaukauna 57, Oshkosh West 52
Kettle Moraine 71, Muskego 57
La Crosse Central 59, Tomah 44
La Farge 60, Weston 52
Little Chute 51, Waupaca 26
Little Chute 70, Marinette 51
Luther 57, Arcadia 47
Manitowoc Lincoln 56, Sheboygan North 44
Marquette University 68, Germantown 67
Mauston 68, Westby 53
McDonell Central 71, Cadott 55
Medford Area 92, Lakeland 69
Menomonee Falls 89, Hamilton 67
Mosinee 79, Antigo 42
Mukwonago 71, Waukesha North 55
Neenah 49, Appleton North 37
Neenah 56, Appleton East 34
Neillsville 63, Columbus Catholic 62
New Auburn 53, Cornell 40
New Berlin West 74, Greendale 59
New London 65, West De Pere 64
Newman Catholic 71, Marathon 69
Northland Pines 79, Antigo 55
Northwood 62, Prairie Farm 29
Oak Creek 61, Kenosha Bradford 56
Oconto 59, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52
Pacelli 68, Wild Rose 46
Pewaukee 72, Wisconsin Lutheran 55
Platteville 55, River Valley 52, OT
Port Edwards 80, Pittsville 43
Racine Lutheran 69, Catholic Central 45
River Falls 75, Chippewa Falls 59
Rosholt 90, Tri-County 10
Royall 50, Hillsboro 40
Sheboygan North 73, Green Bay Southwest 64
Sheboygan South 66, Green Bay Preble 59
South Milwaukee 60, Shorewood 44
Southern Door 67, Algoma 48
Spring Valley 68, Ellsworth 60
St. Croix Falls 55, Bloomer 35
St. Marys Springs 74, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70
Waunakee 67, DeForest 65
Waupun 48, Berlin 47
Wauzeka-Steuben 34, Seneca 31
West Salem 63, Westby 42
Westfield Area 70, Wautoma 63
Whitefish Bay 46, West Bend East 34
Whitefish Bay 57, Slinger 23
Wilmot Union 55, Burlington 52
Wilmot Union 80, Union Grove 48
Wisconsin Dells 49, Sauk Prairie 46
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 46
Wrightstown 63, Luxemburg-Casco 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 56, Shiocton 33
Antigo 47, Northland Pines 35
Appleton East 81, Appleton West 68
Barneveld 60, Juda 34
Barron 54, Rice Lake 42
Brillion 59, Two Rivers 55
De Pere 80, Ashwaubenon 29
Drummond 48, Mercer 18
Edgerton 51, Brodhead 30
Elk Mound 56, Boyceville 31
Gillett 63, Saint Thomas Aquinas 22
Gilman 44, Greenwood 31
Grafton 56, Port Washington 27
Grantsburg 47, Frederic 37
Green Bay Preble 47, Sheboygan South 41, OT
Howards Grove 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 25
Hurley 61, Solon Springs 35
Janesville Craig 76, Stoughton 42
Kaukauna 72, Oshkosh West 31
Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Tremper 46
Kettle Moraine 79, Muskego 34
Luther 43, Black River Falls 24
Martin Luther 73, The Prairie School 19
McFarland 53, Jefferson 38
Menasha 77, Green Bay East 24
Mukwonago 52, Waukesha North 44
Nekoosa 65, Mauston 42
New Berlin Eisenhower 73, Cudahy 17
New Berlin West 66, Greendale 54
Oak Creek 76, Kenosha Bradford 32
Pewaukee 63, Wisconsin Lutheran 39
Pius XI Catholic 78, West Allis Central 13
Prairie du Chien 62, Shullsburg 32
Royall 75, Wonewoc-Center 37
Shoreland Lutheran 64, Racine St. Catherine’s 44
Siren 52, Luck 34
South Shore 51, Ashland 43
Suring 52, Gresham Community 46
Turner 63, Evansville 32
Union Grove 67, Waterford 40
Union Grove 69, Wilmot Union 28
Valders 66, Chilton 51
Waterford 62, East Troy 52
West De Pere 61, New London 48
Wilmot Union 48, Burlington 35
Winneconne 61, Ripon 46
Winter 59, Birchwood 37
Wisconsin Dells 46, Adams-Friendship 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/