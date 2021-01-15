Skip to Content

Ex-foreign correspondent reflects on risks for US reporters

1:12 pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — There is increasing concern for the safety of journalists covering protests at state capitals across the U.S. and in Washington. Packing a gas mask and helmet has become the new normal. It’s starting to look, just a bit, like what foreign correspondents face in the world’s conflict zones. This week, the Oregon State Police gave virtual training on what to do if there’s a shooting rampage in the state Capitol building. Former longtime foreign correspondent Andrew Selsky reflects on increasing risks to journalists in America. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

