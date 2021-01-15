Dutch Cabinet meets amid speculation government will quit

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch Cabinet is set to meet amid strong speculation that Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government will resign to take political responsibility for a scandal involving child benefit investigations that wrongly labeled thousands of parents as fraudsters. If Rutte’s center-right coalition quits Friday, it will come just under a month before parliament was due to break up ahead of a March 17 general election. Rutte’s government would remain in power in a caretaker capacity until a new coalition is formed after the election. The Netherlands is the third European Union country thrown into political uncertainty this week in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, after Estonia and Italy.