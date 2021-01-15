Developers testing COVID vaccine tracking app

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A new app may help streamline the vaccination process in Wisconsin.

It's called MassVaxx.

Emergency managers in southeast Wisconsin asked more than 20 volunteers and students at Marquette University to build it.

When the vaccine is more widely available, the app will allow people to register to get a shot in advance from home.

"They were looking for a solution to get people quickly through a mass vaccination scenario," Marquette engineering professor Teri Sippel Schmidt told WISN.

One health department is going to test the app early next month.

When it's ready to be deployed, it will be available to patients, health departments and health care systems, for free.