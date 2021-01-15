Coroner: 1 dead after shooting at Mississippi courthouse

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi coroner says one person has been killed and another injured in a shooting at a county courthouse. Coroner Brian Switzer tells the Sun Herald that one person died after the shooting Friday at the Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi. WLOX-TV reports that a security guard in uniform was wheeled out on a stretcher with what appeared to be a leg injury. Officials didn’t release details on the people involved in the shooting or the condition of the injured person. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation officers were on the scene. The bureau investigates all shootings involving law enforcement officers.