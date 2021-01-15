Cervical Cancer Awareness Month is perfect time to make sure you’re up to date on HPV vaccine

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and doctors want you to make sure you and/or your kids are up to date on HPV vaccines.

HPV causes about 35,000 cancers in the U.S. each year according to Dr. Thomas Boyce, a pediatric doctor at Marshfield Clinic. Many of those cases are cervical cancer.

"90-95% of those cancers are preventable with the HPV vaccines. HPV causes almost all cervical cancers and other genital cancers," Dr. Boyce said.

Kids can start getting the vaccine around age 11, and it's recommended for boys and girls

But many vaccinations have decreased during the pandemic including HPV vaccinations. However, doctors say it's safe to go to the doctor's office to stay up to date on regular vaccines.

