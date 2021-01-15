California now reporting 525 virus deaths every day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More Californians than ever are dying from the coronavirus — 525 every day. And with the number expected to keep climbing, state officials said Friday they are sending more refrigerated trailers to act as makeshift morgues. State officials said they have helped distribute 98 refrigerated trailers to help county coroners store bodies “with respect and dignity.” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he is mindful of the state’s challenges but noted hospitalizations and case positivity rates have all declined in the past seven days. He called that a light at the end of a tunnel.