California bill would ban intersex surgery for young kids

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California lawmaker wants to ban some medically unnecessary surgeries on intersex children until they are at least 6-years-old. Sen. Scott Wiener introduced the bill late Thursday night. It would ban specific types of surgeries on infants born with intersex characteristics. Intersex people are born with genitalia, chromosomes or reproductive organs that don’t fit typical definitions for male or female bodies. Advocates say these surgeries should be delayed until children are old enough to develop a gender identity. The California Medical Association has opposed similar bills, arguing the government should not legislate the practice of medicine. A spokesman said the organization is reviewing the new proposal.