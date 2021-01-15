US stocks open mostly lower, heading for a weekly loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a mostly weaker start on Wall Street, with the exception of several Big Tech stocks. The S&P 500 was off 0.4% in the first few minutes of trading Friday. It’s on track for its first weekly decline after two weeks of solid gains. More gains from technology companies sent the Nasdaq up 0.1%. Small-company stocks, which have been trouncing the rest of the market the past few weeks, gave up some of their recent gains. Several major banks including JPMorgan Chase also fell despite reporting earnings that beat estimates. Those stock have also soared over the past month.