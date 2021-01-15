Asia Today: China’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases rise

BEIJING (AP) — China says it is now treating more than 1,000 people for COVID-19 as numbers of cases continue to surge in the country’s north. The National Health Commission said 26 of the patients were in serious condition. Also, 144 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours. The province of Hebei, just outside Beijing, accounted for 90 of the new cases, while Heilongjiang province further north reported 43 new cases. But local transmissions occurring elsewhere showed the virus’ ability to move through the country despite quarantines, travel restrictions and electronic monitoring of citizens.