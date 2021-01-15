Governors complain over pace of COVID-19 vaccine shipments

Uncertainty over the pace of federal COVID-19 vaccine allotments is triggering anger and confusion in some states. Governors and other officials are worried that the shipments they expected soon won’t be coming through. Among the most outspoken state officials is Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. She says Oregon’s efforts to increase vaccinations have been thrown in disarray because of deception by the administration. A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says there may be confusion over expectations. But he says there has been no reduction in vaccine doses shipped to states.