Wisconsin justices skeptical of GOP redistricting proposal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican-backed push to fast-track redistricting lawsuits in the Wisconsin Supreme Court has been met with skepticism from justices, with the conservative chief justice asking why it would be necessary and how the thinly staffed court could be expected to draw maps. The state’s highest court is deciding whether to adopt a rule that would require any state lawsuits filed over the maps to start in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, rather than lower courts. The Thursday hearing on the proposal is one of the earliest legal salvos in what could be a long fight over what maps finally get enacted.