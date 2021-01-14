Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Thursday night and Friday for much of the News 9 area. However it does not include Oneida, Vilas, Forest, and Florence counties where the snow totals should be on the lighter side. Low pressure around southern Minnesota will wobble slowly southeast into Friday down to Illinois. It will throw bands of wet snow into our area. For Thursday night we expect generally 1 to 3 inches in the News 9 area, with some localized 4 inch totals possible south of Marathon County. Please be prepared for snow and slush covered roads by late evening and plan on slowing down out there! It will be mild with lows around 30 degrees. Winds will be from the east around 10 mph.

The storm system will be weakening Friday so we should just have some occasional light snow with perhaps another inch or so of accumulation. Highs will stay in the low 30s with east winds around 10 mph becoming northeast.

Saturday looks mostly cloudy with flurries possible. Lows should be around 23 with highs in the upper 20s. Winds will be from the northwest around 10 mph. So it won't be too cold for the Packers game, especially by mid-January standards.

A weak disturbance will move through later Saturday night into Sunday morning and may generate some very light snow, especially in the southern half of the state. Otherwise Sunday should be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 10s and highs in the mid 20s.

Monday may bring a bit of sunshine with lows in the middle 10s and highs in the low to mid 20s. The next small weather system is projected to cross Wisconsin Tuesday, possibly generating light snow. Highs should reach around 24 degrees.

Dry weather is expected Wednesday with highs in the lower 20s. There is some potential of light snow again next Thursday or Friday with fairly seasonal temperatures.

Have a safe night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 14-January 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1979 - Chicago, IL, was in the midst of their second heaviest snow of record as, in thirty hours, the city was buried under 20.7 inches of snow. The twenty-nine inch snow cover following the storm was an all-time record for Chicago. (David Ludlum)

1987 - Arctic cold invaded the north central U.S. By evening blustery northwest winds and temperatures near zero at Grand Forks ND were producing wind chill readings of 50 degrees below zero. (National Weather Summary)