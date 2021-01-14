Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 9:57PM CST until January 15 at 6:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Moderate to Heavy Snow Falling in the Interstate 90 and

94 corridors…

.Through Midnight, a band of moderate to heavy snow will be found

between Interstate 90 and U S Highway 10. Hourly snow rates will

be in the half to 1.5 inch range. Since 5 PM, 6 inches of snow

has been reported near Decorah Iowa. Roads are snow covered and

slippery. Some slide offs have been reported.

Snow totals in the Winter Storm Warning area of southeast

Minnesota will be in the 6 to 8 inch range. Elsewhere, snow total

will range from 3 to 7 inches.

Keep up to date on the weather and consider altering travel plans

this evening. If you must travel, be sure to check road

conditions prior to departing.

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.