Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 9:57PM CST until January 15 at 6:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 9:57PM CST until January 15 at 6:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Moderate to Heavy Snow Falling in the Interstate 90 and
94 corridors…
.Through Midnight, a band of moderate to heavy snow will be found
between Interstate 90 and U S Highway 10. Hourly snow rates will
be in the half to 1.5 inch range. Since 5 PM, 6 inches of snow
has been reported near Decorah Iowa. Roads are snow covered and
slippery. Some slide offs have been reported.
Snow totals in the Winter Storm Warning area of southeast
Minnesota will be in the 6 to 8 inch range. Elsewhere, snow total
will range from 3 to 7 inches.
Keep up to date on the weather and consider altering travel plans
this evening. If you must travel, be sure to check road
conditions prior to departing.
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Taylor and Clark Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.