Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 10:05PM CST until January 15 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Duluth MN

…Just a glancing blow from a large winter system…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,

Bayfield and Price Counties. In Minnesota, Pine and Carlton

and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands

of the Red Cliff Band, the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs

Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening

commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.