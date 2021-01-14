Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
A period of freezing rain will also be possible but any icing
will be minimal.

* WHERE…Sawyer and Price Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

