Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
A period of freezing rain will also be possible but any icing
will be minimal.
* WHERE…Sawyer and Price Counties.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&