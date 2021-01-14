US imposes new sanction on Beijing over South China Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on has imposed new sanctions on Chinese officials over Beijing’s increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea. The penalties are yet another Trump administration move that may make President-elect Joe Biden’s diplomacy with China more difficult when he takes office next week. In the Trump administration’s waning days, it is putting in place travel bans on an unspecified number of Chinese officials and their families for what the U.S. says are violations of international standards regarding the freedom of navigation in those waters. The U.S. rejects virtually all of China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea, and those claims also are disputed by most of China’s smaller neighbors.