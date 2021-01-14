UK fishers cry foul as Brexit red tape leaves catch rotting

LONDON (AP) — British fishing communities were among the strongest supporters of Brexit. But now some say they face ruin because of new red tape imposed by Britain’s departure from the European Union. One seafood firm has threatened to dump rotting crustaceans on the government’s doorstep if the situation doesn’t improve within days. Britain’s exit from the EU single market means new costs and red tape for exporters — a major problem since Britain exports most of the fish its boats catch. Danish company DFDS, which transports seafood from Scotland to the EU by truck, has suspended shipments at least until Monday because of delays in getting new paperwork in order. The government says the issues are just “teething problems.”