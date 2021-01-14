Tyler Perry and MPTF to get humanitarian award at Oscars

Filmmaker Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture and Television Fund are being honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Thursday. The group that puts on the Oscars decided to give the award to two recipients this year in recognition of the “widespread generosity” that they’ve witnessed amid the pandemic. It’s also the first time an organization has received the award. Both Perry and the MPTF have strived to help people in the entertainment industry impacted by the health crisis. Perry and the MPTF will receive their Oscar statuettes at the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25.